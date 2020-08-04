Private land deer youth days in South Carolina happening soon

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announces upcoming private land deer youth days for 2020.
The schedule is:
- Game Zones 3 & 4: Saturday, Aug. 8
- Game Zone 2: Saturday, Sept. 12
- Game Zone 1: Saturday, Sept. 26
Regulations for Youth Day are as follows:
- For youth 17 years old and younger.
- Youth hunters who have not completed the hunter education program must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years of age.
- There are no license or tag requirements for youth or adult on this designated youth day.
- Adults may guide, however, only the youth may take or attempt to take deer.
- Guns, Primitive Weapons or Archery equipment are allowed.
- ANTLERED DEER ONLY, Bag Limit 1.
Take advantage of these special opportunities to get a youth outdoors. Hunt safe, have fun and good luck!
- Some Deer Processors may not be open prior to the regular season, please plan accordingly prior to hunting regarding care and handling of your harvest.
- An additional Statewide Youth Day on all private lands and certain WMAs will occur after the regular season on Jan. 2, 2021.