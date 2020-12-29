Preschool's donation drive gives to children in need

During this year’s holiday giving season, there was an elevated sense of generosity, most likely due to the desire to help nonprofits during the pandemic. The families at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mount Pleasant were no exception with their donation drive for Lowcountry Orphan Relief that provided essential items for children in need.
“We’re very passionate about the care and well-being of children, so it made sense to find an organization that provides support to children who find themselves in dire situations through no fault of their own,” said Andrea Williams, principal at Chesterbrook.
Chesterbrook collected more than 3,500 essential items, including diapers, wipes, socks, toiletries, books and puzzles. This donation drive exceeded others the school has hosted in the past. Williams said the families “showed up in a big way” and thinks the abundant generosity is due to a sense of urgency to help others during the pandemic.
Last year, Chesterbrook donated stuffed animals to Lowcountry Orphan Relief and the students delivered the gifts in person. Williams said Chesterbrook will continue to support Lowcountry Orphan Relief in the future.
Lowcountry Orphan Relief provides resources for at-risk children who are suffering from abuse or neglect. The organization’s vision is that all children’s basic needs should be fulfilled despite their circumstances.
Last year, Lowcountry Orphan Relief provided aid to over 4,300 children. Williams said oftentimes children are displaced from their families with little notice and are unable to bring many personal belongings with them. Donating essential items for the children helps further Lowcountry Orphan Relief’s mission.
Williams hopes the school community learned the importance of giving, how it does not take a lot to make a difference. “Collectively, we can have a major, positive impact on someone else’s experience,” Williams said.