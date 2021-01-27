Police pursuit ends in shooting of armed suspect by officer

The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 6:23 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, from a resident who said an armed man had just stolen his vehicle, while at Maple Street and Rutledge Avenue in downtown Charleston.
The victim provided dispatch with a description of his vehicle and license plate number, as well as a description of the armed suspect. Dispatch immediately gave that information to patrol officers who began to search for the vehicle.
Two officers, assigned to the Charleston Police Department Quick Response Squad, were in a vehicle patrolling the north area of the peninsula when they saw the vehicle and attempted to stop the suspect.
A short vehicle pursuit ensued and ended in the area of Spruill and Beech Avenue where the armed suspect was shot and officers rendered emergency medical care until EMS arrived. The suspect was transported to a local hospital. None of the officers were injured.
The subject involved in this incident has been identified as Montrez Cyrus Simmons, 39, and was currently wanted by two other law enforcement agencies.
Simmons was wanted by the Georgetown Police Department for a homicide that occurred on January 8, where he is accused of stabbing a man to death.
He also had two warrants issued by the Mount Pleasant Police Department for a carjacking that occurred on January 17 in the parking lot of the Whole Foods Market at 954 Houston Northcutt Boulevard. Mount Pleasant Police reported the victim in that case was severely assaulted during the incident prior to his vehicle being stolen.
As is standard procedure, all involved officers were placed on administrative leave and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is conducting the primary investigation of this incident.
Charleston Police Chief, Luther Reynolds, said “I want to make this clear. This is important for me to say this publicly. This is the second time my officers in a matter of weeks have encountered a violent suspect, with a violent criminal record who was armed. We have a serious violent crime problem and we all need to work together to address this problem to make our community safer.”
He also said he was proud of his officers.
“I am proud of and thankful that we have police officers in this department, throughout this region, throughout this country that are putting their lives on the line to keep our communities safe,” Reynolds said. “They’re selfless and they’re fighting for others and protecting our citizens who can’t fight for themselves.”
The Charleston Police Department will continue to provide information about this incident as it becomes available.