Police Blotter: Reckless driving on the land and sea

License? What license?
While on patrol a Mount Pleasant Police Sergeant saw two cars, a Toyota Corolla and a Volkswagen driving side-by-side, accelerating loudly due to modified exhaust systems on their cars.
They appeared to be racing. The cars would each slow down and then accelerate allowing each car to catch up to the other. At one point the Volkswagen swerved into the path of the Toyota, which then swerved into the Volkswagen’s lane.
Both cars then continued to accelerate side-by-side again. The officer captured the speed of the Volkswagen while changing lanes at 76 miles per hour.
The officer followed the two cars off the Ravenel Bridge and radioed for a unit to assist him. The two cars pulled over into the Anna Knapp Plaza parking lot.
The man in the Volkswagen and the man in the Toyota Corolla were both told they would be charged with reckless driving and loud/modified exhaust violations and that racing on the roadway.
They were asked for their driver’s licenses, registration and proof of insurance. The Corolla driver said he didn’t have a driver’s license and that he had never had a license. The other man was cited for reckless driving and a muffler violation.
The Corolla driver was cited for no driver’s license as well as reckless driving and a muffler violation. The Corolla remained parked where it was and the man returned to fetch it with a licensed driver in tow.
I didn’t hit anything.
A Mount Pleasant Police officer responded to a call at Tavern and Table near Shem Creek in response to a boat possibly being operated by an impaired individual. The call said the vessel was making erratic movements and was hitting the pilings of the Shem Creek Bridge. It was traveling up the creek in the direction of the boat ramp.
The officer saw the owner of the boat at the helm. When confronted, the owner told the officer that he had been out on the water since 2 p.m. with his two other passengers.
The officer saw numerous empty beer cans on the deck and the owner of the boat was visibly impaired with slurred speech and unsteady gait.
The owner of the vessel said he hadn’t hit the bridge or any other boat. However, when the boat was pulled from the water there was fiberglass damage to the starboard side stern hull, indicating some kind of collision with another object.
The owner had a friend take the boat out of the water while he was placed under arrest and charged with reckless operation of a water device.