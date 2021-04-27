Police Blotter: Missing car and a burnt pizza

Who took my car?
A police officer was dispatched to speak to a victim about a stolen car. The victim had been hanging out with friends at a local restaurant on Coleman Boulevard the night before.
They had been drinking at the bar. Because they had been drinking she said they decided to take an Uber home and left the restaurant.
She said when she returned the next day her car was missing. She told the officer that she was sure she locked the car.
The officer asked her if she had been anywhere else that night and she had been to another restaurant on Shem Creek earlier that evening. The officer patrolled the parking lot of both restaurants and the surrounding areas and could not find the car.
The officer spoke to restaurant employees and checked Mount Pleasant FLOCK cameras for signs of the car on local roads.
The victim said she asked her friends if any of them had moved her car and they told her no.
She also said she couldn’t remember whether the car was in the parking lot when she left in the Uber.
The officer listed the car as stolen, however, later that afternoon the victim called the officer to say she had found the car in a parking lot off Coleman Boulevard not far from the restaurant.
Call the police, my pizza is burnt
An officer was called to a disturbance at a pizza take-out restaurant in Park West. After arriving the officer spoke with the woman who had called and she said she had ordered her pizza over the phone but when it arrived at her home it was burnt. She called and asked the business to make a new pizza.
She said the employee over the phone gave her an attitude and used profanity. She decided to drive to the pizza place, went inside and asked to speak to the employee she had talked to on the phone.
That employee and the woman with the burnt pizza exchanged words and the employee refunded the money for the pizza, but would not do any more than that.
The officer advised the woman, who asked that a report be taken of the incident, to order pizza from somewhere else.