Point Hope Donates over $5,000 to UMC Warming Shelter

Aldersgate United Methodist Church sent out an email requesting financial assistance for the Aldersgate’s Warming Shelter this winter due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Point Hope United Methodist Church in Mount Pleasant rose to the challenge and decided to do a special Advent season collection for the shelter. The Missions Team at Point Hope was familiar with the shelter and has volunteered there for many years providing a warm supper, staying all night at the shelter and providing breakfast the next morning.
Pastor Erik Grayson of Aldersgate said, “because of their support and the help of others, we are able to open the shelter this winter. We would like to thank the congregation of Point Hope for being a partner, not just this year, but for several years in caring for our homeless friends in the community.”
“I am so excited that we were able to donate $5,834 to Aldersgate’s Warming Shelter. I know this will go directly to some of the people in our area that need it the most,” said Pastor Elizabeth Sullivan of Point Hope UMC.
