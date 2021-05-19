Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Exhibition returns

The Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Exhibition, opens its 42nd season on May 28, running daily through June 12, in historic Marion Square.
Visitors can stroll through this beautiful green space to enjoy the unique and inspiring new art by 61 South Carolina artists, many who will be on site to chat with visitors.
Both new and returning artists are showing, so even if you have been to this popular event before, it is a different experience each time. The outdoor juried exhibition is free of charge and open to all.
An art professional will judge the show, and this year’s winners will be determined on opening day. Awards will be announced that afternoon and Mayor Tecklenburg will be there to give out the ribbons.
Marion Square is located at 329 Meeting St., between Meeting Street, and King Street. The show runs Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
PSOAE 2021 is an event of the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, owned and operated by the City of Charleston, and not affiliated with Spoleto Festival USA. For more information, please visit www.piccolospoleto.com.