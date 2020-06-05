Peaceful march at Waterfront Park, pedestrian lane of Ravenel Bridge planned for Sunday

A peaceful march and rally will be held at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park on Sunday, June 7 from 3-6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) Chief Carl Ritchie reached out to the organizers of the event to hold a meeting to ensure it will be peaceful.
Following their meeting, a decision was made that MPPD will be directly involved with the event to ensure the safety of all participants and that the Town of Mount Pleasant is not impacted negatively.
MPPD shared that all persons and groups have a Constitutional right to be heard and peacefully march and the department is committed to ensuring that those rights are met.
Ritchie will speak at the event as well as other speakers the group has chosen. After speaking and receiving a safety briefing from Ritchie, the group along with MPPD officers will leave the Waterfront Park and march up the pedestrian lane of the Ravenel Bridge and stop at the middle of the bridge walkway for a moment of silence. Participants will then return to the Waterfront Park for closing remarks with all peacefully leaving the park.
As requested by the organizers, the march will take place only in the Waterfront Park and on the pedestrian walkway. At no time will the bridge be shut down or traffic impeded. It is mutually understood that safety is the number one priority and that walking in the roadway could risk both injury to the marchers as well as innocent persons in their vehicle. The group is working closely with MPPD to identify anyone who may try to disrupt and overshadow the message they wish to convey.