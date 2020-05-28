Patriots Point receives $11K Bridge Grant

Patriots point Naval & Maritime Museum received an $11,000 Bridge Grant from South Carolina Humanities. Funding for Bridge Grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan.
“We are very grateful for the help,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Larry Murray. “This virus hit at the busiest time of the year for us. This money will help cover operational costs incurred while we were closed.”
The museum was closed for more than 60 days as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. It reopened Friday, May 22, with several new health safety measures in place to protect visitors.
The mission of South Carolina Humanities is to enrich the cultural and intellectual lives of all South Carolinians. This not-for-profit organization presents and/or supports literary initiatives, lectures, exhibits, festivals, publications, oral history projects, videos and other humanities-based experiences that reach more than 250,000 citizens annually. South Carolina Humanities receives funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities as well as corporate, foundation and individual donors. It is governed by a volunteer Board of Directors comprised of community leaders from throughout the state.
For more information about South Carolina Humanities visit schumanities.org.