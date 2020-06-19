Patriots Point offers free admission to dads on Father's Day

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer free admission to dads on Father’s Day, June 21.
Normal operating hours will apply, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Last ticket will be sold at 5 p.m. Click the link below for information related to COVID-19 safety measures.
Here is a fun fact related to Father's Day and Patriot Point:
Mount Pleasant resident James H. Flatley, III is the son of the first pilot to land aboard the USS Yorktown. Vice Adm. James H Flatley, Jr. served as the first Air Group Commander of Patriots Point’s USS Yorktown during WWII. On May 6, 1943, in the Chesapeake Bay, Flatley, Jr landed a F6F-3 Hellcat aboard the aircraft carrier’s flight deck. Attached are photos of the landing, and of his son Flatley, III.
Rear Adm. Flatley, III (USN Ret.) lives in Mount Pleasant and currently serves as the vice chairman of the USS Yorktown Foundation. He served as executive director of Patriots Point Development Authority from 1994 to 2001. The Flatleys are proud parents of six children and more than 20 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visit patriotspoint.org for more information about the museum.