Patriots Point offers after school ticket package

Beginning Monday, November 2, Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will offer a weekday, after-school ticket package between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. With the purchase of one paid adult admission, visitors can receive two free admission passes for children up to the age of 14 and one educational scavenger hunt. The package is worth $35 in savings.
“Since school has started, we’ve heard from parents who are looking for something affordable and educational to do with their kids in the afternoon,” said Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum Executive Director Larry Murray.
“Our museum is the perfect place for children to learn, have fun and expend energy. With nearly a million square feet of space, adventures are virtually boundless.”
The after school ticket package can only be purchased in person. Admission includes all self-guided tour routes aboard the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown, destroyer USS Laffey, and the Vietnam Experience.
Because of social distancing efforts, the USS Clamagore is currently closed to the public. The official Patriots Point scavenger hunt includes several missions that can only be solved using information found aboard the USS Yorktown. Sections include a crossword puzzle, code breaking, Morse Code, and word search.
Visit www.patriotspoint.org for more information about the museum. Current season hours are weekends: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last ticket is sold at 4 p.m. every day.