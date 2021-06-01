Patriots Point offers 4th of July fireworks Blast onshore

Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will host its annual 4th of July Fireworks Blast, but this year the celebration will take place only onshore from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission to the event will be free, but parking will cost $20 per vehicle.
Live music will begin at 6 p.m. At least 10 local food trucks will sell food and beverages. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and bring folding chairs and picnic blankets.
“As the Lowcountry’s home for patriotism, we are proud to have an opportunity to light up the harbor with red, white and blue fireworks once again,” said Patriots Point Interim Executive Director Mike Hastings. “Unfortunately, due to staffing restraints, we will not be able to offer access to the USS Yorktown this year but plan to do so again next year.”
Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum will open for regular visits on July 4 and will close at 5 p.m. The last ticket will be sold at 3:30 p.m.
Patriots Point’s staff and Board said they were grateful for the support of the Town of Mount Pleasant.
“We could not host a 4th of July celebration without the support of the Town and the dozens of officers who keep us all safe. We’re looking forward to seeing the community celebrate American independence with us again this year,” said Hastings.
Visit www.patriotspoint.org for more information about the museum and events.