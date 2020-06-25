Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will offer teacher appreciation discount

Saturday, June 27 Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will begin offering a teacher appreciation discount. The three-dollar discount will require a school identification badge at the ticket window.
“Every year we meet teachers from across our region who bring thousands of students to see our museum and experience one of our many education programs,” said Patriots Point Executive Director Larry Murray. “We value our relationship with those educators – the work they do is very important to our future. Because of this pandemic, now more than ever, we have been reminded of the critical role teachers serve and how difficult their jobs can be. We hope this new discount will serve as a token of appreciation for everything our educators do.”
Below is a list of current admission prices at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum. The price of admission includes all self-guided tour routes on the USS Yorktown, USS Laffey, USS Clamagore, and the Vietnam Experience exhibit.
On June 8, Patriots Point signed the AccelerateSC White Glove Pledge to increase safety measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread. Visit www.patriotspoint.org for more about museum safety precautions and pricing.
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum’s Curent Admission Prices
Adults: $24
Teachers, First Responders and Military Veterans: $21
Seniors, Military (Active Duty and Retired): $19
Kids Ages 6-11: $16
Kids under the Age of 6: Free
Active Duty Wearing Uniform: Free