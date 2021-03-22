Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum launches new annual pass program

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum launched a new annual visitor pass program titled Friends of the Fleet. The $69 pass can be purchased online at www.patriotspoint.org or in person at the museum’s ticket window.
Pass-holders receive unlimited free admission for themselves and a guest for a year. Additional guests may be added for a $39 fee. Passholders are also entitled to free parking and a 10% discount on purchases in the gift shop.
Admission to Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum includes access to the historic WWII aircraft carrier Yorktown, destroyer Laffey, Medal of Honor Museum, and the three-acre Vietnam Experience Exhibit.
For more information about the Friends of the Fleet program, visit www.patriotspoint.org or email fleetpass@patriotspoint.org.
The standard rate for daily museum admission is $24 for adults and $16 for children ages 6-12. Children under the age of six are free of charge.