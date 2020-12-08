PalmettoPride announces new children’s book contest theme

PalmettoPride’s Children’s Book Contest returns for its fourth year and is now accepting applications. The 2021 contest is open to South Carolina writers of all ages with an original story idea based on the theme, “Litter-Free SC.”
The children’s book contest highlights the mission of PalmettoPride and provides an educational tool for teachers in South Carolina sharing the harmful impacts of litter. After a winning book is selected, PalmettoPride will publish the book and share a copy with every elementary school library in South Carolina.
Cherish Taylor of Irmo Middle School wrote and illustrated last year’s winning entry, Louie’s Park. PalmettoPride, along with help from Representative Chip Huggins and Taylor’s family, surprised her with a copy of the published book at her school.
This year, interested writers can submit their stories based on the following criteria:
• The winner must be a resident of South Carolina.
• The writer must have an original story with a theme focused on litter-free South Carolina.
• The story must include a minimum of five South Carolina symbols (i.e. state tree, flower, bird).
• The story must be based in a region of South Carolina (Upstate, PeeDee, Midlands, or Lowcountry).
• The book must not be more than 30 pages.
The deadline to enter the contest is February 19, 2021. Illustrations are not required for the book, but are a welcome addition. Judging will be based on creativity, content and theme. Writers may submit their stories by emailing mcoffey@palmettopride.org. Winners will be announced March 19, 2021.
For further questions about the PalmettoPride Children’s Book Contest, email info@palmettopride.org.