Paid internships available for Bank of America’s Student Leaders program

The deadline is fast approaching for civic-minded students in Charleston County to apply for Bank of America’s Student Leaders program, which provides paid summer internships at local nonprofits.
Each year, Bank of America selects 300 high school juniors and seniors to participate, including two from Charleston County. Over the past couple years, two Mount Pleasant students have been selected to participate.
The 2021 application is open now through January 29.
Last summer, the Student Leaders program was converted to a virtual format, with the local students working with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry on special projects and learning first-hand how to work in local organizations. The program is part of the bank’s investment into education and workforce development for young adults to obtain job and leadership experience, while making a difference in their communities.
It’s never too early for teens to start thinking about internships and work experience, which is why your education readers might be interested in learning more about this great program.
