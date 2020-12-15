Operation Enduring Honor hosts dedication of accessible tables

Veterans make up a large proportion of our population in South Carolina and many of them have returned from their service to our country with disabilities.
Operation Enduring Honor, a volunteer organization made up of veterans and volunteers have been working toward the goal of creating more accessibility in recreational areas across the state, in the form of wheelchair accessible picnic tables so veterans and others with mobility issues are able to enjoy the outdoors.
Donations to the organization are used to purchase the materials and veterans and volunteers build the tables. Each one has a plaque attached honoring a veteran who has proudly served his county.
On Saturday, December 12, the organization held their first dedication of these tables on the grounds of Patriot Point with the USS Yorktown in the background.
A small group gathered to honor Major General James E. Livingston USMC (Ret); Medal of Honor Recipient SGM Lawrence A. Jordan U.S. Army SF (Ret); Colonel Gregory Kitchens USMCR (Ret); and SM Sgt Robert F. Graham Jr. “Sarge” USAF CCT.