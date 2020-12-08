Operation COVID Christmas to bring holiday cheer for those in need

Operation COVID Christmas is a joint effort among local nonprofits and Mayor Will Haynie to spread holiday joy within the community. The task force is focusing on three major groups that the pandemic has affected: healthcare workers, retirement communities and unemployed hospitality workers.
“What began as a conversation has become an expansive operation far exceeding our original vision,” Haynie said in a press release.
The organizations involved are Feed the Need, East Cooper Meals on Wheels, East Cooper Community Outreach, Mount Pleasant Waterworks, Patriots Point and the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
Some of the planned events for Operation COVID Christmas are not open to the public due to social distancing guidelines. This includes two events that will provide meals for medical workers at Roper St. Francis Hospital and East Cooper Medical Center.
Do Good Drive-Through and Feeding
A drive-through donation event scheduled for Dec. 6 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Patriots Point parking lot allows donors to stay in their cars while supporting local nonprofits. The holiday spirit will be in the air as Christmas carolers sing holiday favorites. The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be accepting donations. Also, feed the Need is providing boxed dinners for unemployed hospitality workers.
Hosted by East Cooper Community Outreach, the nonprofit will be collecting canned foods and cleaning supplies, including laundry detergent and dish soap.
Several other nonprofits are participating and looking for specific donations.
Shifa Clinic is collecting new towels of any size and hygiene items, like soaps, shampoo and lotion.
East Cooper Meals on Wheels is asking for cat and dog food donations, along with healthy non-perishable breakfast items, including grits, oatmeal and dry cereal.
Windwood Family Services is collecting boy’s socks, boxer briefs and white undershirts from sizes youth small to men’s extra-large, men’s deodorant, body wash and shampoo.
Christmas caroling for local retirement community residents
On Dec. 12 and 13 from 1:30 to 4 p.m., community members are invited to spread holiday cheer while caroling at select retirement communities. Saturday’s schedule starts at Somerby and continues with Merrill Gardens, Franke, Shem Creek Health Center, Mount Pleasant Gardens and Atria. On Sunday, the carolers will begin at Sandpiper Nursing and then head to Sandpiper Village, Mount Pleasant Manor, The Palms of Mount Pleasant, Sweetgrass Court and Savannah Grace.
Christmas Caroling with East Cooper Meals on Wheels
Small groups of carolers will accompany Meals on Wheels drivers to visit homebound residents in the community on Dec. 14, 18, 21 and 23 from 9 to 11 a.m.
For the caroling events, masks are required. Mark Bebensee, the organist and choirmaster at St. Andrew’s Church, is coordinating the carolers. Anyone who can hum a tune and is interested in being involved can help out.
Operation Holiday Relief Fundraiser
The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Foundation is hosting a fundraiser to provide holiday assistance to hospitality workers who were financially impacted by the pandemic. The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce and Feed the Need have pledged over $10,000 so far, and they are inviting locals to participate by making tax-deductible donations by Dec. 15. Donations can be sent via Venmo to @MountPleasant-Chamber or mail a check to:
Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Attn: East Cooper Hospitality Fund, PO Box 1635, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29465