One of our first naval heroes owned the Hobcaw Ferry

Throughout history, Remley’s Point has been the place of many names. The last plantation owner was Paul Remley, thus its present name. At the outset of colonization, Native Americans called it Hobcaw Point (roughly translating to "between two rivers") and for most of the 1700s and early 1800s it was called Lempriere’s Point and Prince’s Point.
This stretch along the Wando River was prime real estate in the days of sailing ships, ideal for building and repairing ships. Deep water joined land heavily forested with oak and pine for vessel construction. Numerous sweet water springs enabled the vessels to sail away fully loaded with fresh water. The land was arable, good for raising provision crops like corn and beans and for grazing cattle.
Another profitable asset was the ferry.
After Anthony Mathewes, William Watson and Joseph Severance, the Hobcaw Ferry next came under the ownership of Captain Clement Lempriere. One of our country’s first naval heroes, Lempriere’s name is somewhat overlooked in South Carolina history.
Lempriere was a sea dog of the first order, a gene-driven talent that came from heritage. Born on the island of Jersey, the Lemprieres had been mariners in the Channel Islands since the 11th century. His name first shows up in the Carolinas in the 1740s when he and his fellow officer, Captain Richard I’On, sailing as legal privateers for the Crown, were registering the vessels they captured with Charles Town authorities.
Why Lempriere and I’On both decided to settle in the Hobcaw area isn’t known but it likely had to do with the land’s suitability for the seafaring sort. Both also married the proverbial “girl next door.” I’On married Elizabeth Bond, daughter of Jacob and Susannah Maybank Bond of Hobcaw Plantation, eventually bringing him ownership of the residential area named for him — today’s I’On.
Lempriere married three times. His first wife, Elizabeth Varnor, died only a year into their marriage. He next married Ann Wilks, daughter of Joshua and Joan Wilks of Long Point (today’s Belleview). From this marriage came a daughter, Ann, who was Lempriere’s only child. After her death in 1767 he married Sarah Bond, Elizabeth Bond I’on’s youngest sister.
While Richard I’On ultimately settled into the role of gentleman farmer, Lempriere remained connected to the sea and his occupation is listed as “pilot” on some documents. He became a man of note in Christ Church Parish and represented the parish in the Royal Assembly from 1766-1768 and the Second Provisional Congress at the outset of the Revolutionary War.
He was also a shipbuilder and expanded his landholdings with the purchase of David Linn’s former shipyard on Long Point. In May 1769, an article in the newspaper announced that “a fine new Ship, for the London Trade, was launched at Captain Lempriere’s at Hobcaw… esteemed as compleat [sic] a Vessel as has been built in this Province; she is called the Betsy and Elsy, and to be commanded by Capt. John Harrison.”
Lempriere’s Ferry apparently made the run to and from Charles Town on a fairly regular basis until about 1770. Lempriere, himself, was not the ferry operator; he had a hired (or slave) crew who performed that task. In fact, throughout the history of all the ferries, African-American watermen made up the majority of the ferry crews.
Lempriere made American naval history in the spring of 1776. War was imminent and the fledgling American army was faced with a frighteningly low amount of gunpowder. Lempriere was asked by the Council of Safety to use his expertise as a privateer, go to sea, and commandeer British-held powder. This he did twice, first sailing to New Providence in the Bahamas where he took control of that government’s powder magazine (that powder ended up with George Washington troops in the north), and next by taking a British ship at St. Augustine laden with thousands of pounds of powder. This latter was brought to Charles Town just in time to arm the new fort on Sullivan’s Island right before the famous “Battle of Fort Sullivan.” That the patriots under William Moultrie were able to successfully rout the invading British fleet is in large part because they were armed with the powder Lempriere had brought into the colony.
Following Lempriere’s death in 1778, it took his daughter some 20 years to settle her father’s estate, stark testimony to the difficult economic times which followed the Revolutionary War. Although she tried numerous times to sell her father’s properties, no sale of the Hobcaw Point (now known as Lempriere’s Point) ever materialized. In 1788, the ferry was leased to Martha Bolton, yet this business involvement lasted less than two years.
Ultimately, Ann Lempriere’s marriage to Charles Prince ushered in a new dynasty, and the property would eventually go to their son, Clement Lempriere Prince, and the name Prince’s Point would emerge — with the ferry becoming known as Prince’s Ferry.
Next time: In 1770 an enterprising English silversmith turned gentleman farmer named Andrew Hibben entered the scene establishing Hibben’s Ferry at Shem Creek.
Sources: S.C. Gazette, May 2, 1769; S.C. Historical Magazine, Vol. 21, Journal of Ann Manigault; Journal of the Council of Safety, Historical Collections of S.C., Vol.2; McCrady, History of S.C.in the Revolution, 1775-1780; Transactions of the Huguenot Society of S.C.; Feb.10, 1791, State Gazette of SC; July 27, 1785, Dec. 22, 1785, March 8, 1787, Columbian Herald; Nov. 24, 1786, Charleston Morning Post; Feb. 2, 1788, City Gazette; SC Probate Records, Miscellaneous cases, 1783-1812, p. 7-8.