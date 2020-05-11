Officer honors MPPD during Military Appreciation Month

May is Military Appreciation Month and Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) was honored with an American Flag from the United States Air Force that was given to them by MPPD officer Brian Frances, Master Sergeant USAF.
In October 2019, the flag was flown on a combat mission aboard an Afghan Air Force Sikorsky UH-60A BlackHawk in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel during the continuation of the War on Terror.
Frances has been with MPPD since November 2018 and left on military leave after just six months of being on the force.
"I wanted to show my appreciation for everything (MPPD) had done for me and my family while I was gone so I wanted to fly that flag as a way of saying thank you to them," Frances said. "The department and the town are very big military supporters so that was important to me to show them my appreciation."
While overseas for 10 months, Frances served as an Air Aviation Guardian Angel, his job was to provide in-flight security for American pilots teaching Afghan Air Force pilots how to fly the BlackHawk helicopters.
July will mark 20 years that Frances has been in the Air Force. Frances plans on retiring from the military next year.
"The flag to me just represents everything we stand for, fight for and what we agreed to sign on to do when we joined the military. To give our life for our country if necessary," Frances added.
MPPD expressed they are thankful to all of Armed Forces and own officers who have served and are still serving to fight for our freedom.