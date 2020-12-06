Off-Road Duathlon run-bike-run race returns to Laurel Hill County Park

Charleston County Parks will host the fourth annual Off-Road Duathlon at Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, Jan. 16. Registration is open now through Jan. 6.
The event is beginner-friendly, and is presented by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) in partnership with Anne Moore Endurance Coaching.
"This is a great event for beginners who are looking to venture into triathlons or other multi-sport races,” said Anne Moore, endurance coach and partner with the Off-Road Duathlon. “It’s also a fun option for current athletes who are looking for some cross-training in the off-season."
The race begins at 8:30 a.m. A transition area will be used for setup between legs of the race. The bike portion of the event is best suited for knobby, wide-tired bikes. Awards and t-shirts will be mailed to participants after the race. Bike bags will be given to the top three male and female finishers. All participants will receive a finisher medal.
Helmets are required, and earbuds, pets and strollers will not be allowed on the race course. Participants, staff and volunteers will be permitted on site only. Spectators will not be permitted at this year’s race.
“This low-key race draws a good mix of serious competitors and beginners. No matter their experience or their fitness levels and abilities, they are genuinely supportive of one another,” said CCPRC Fitness and Wellness Manager Allison Foster.
The race is open to ages 14 and up. Participants ages 14-15 must be accompanied by an adult chaperone.
Registration is available at CharlestonCountyParks.com or by calling 843-795-4386 and must be made in advance. Registration closes Wednesday, Jan. 6. On-site registration will not be available. Fees to participate are $43. Race bibs will be mailed in advance to all participants.
Masks are required in all indoor spaces and any outdoor spaces where six-feet of social distancing is not possible or when interacting with staff. Masks are required unless eating, drinking, or engaging in physical activity.
Laurel Hill County Park is located between Highway 17N and Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant. For the Duathlon, runners will enter through the special event entrance location, at 1400 Highway 41, and will be directed to the race start from that entrance. Access through Park West will not be permitted for this event.
Laurel Hill County Park features several miles of running, walking and biking trails that wind through a variety of landscapes. The property is over 745 acres in total size and features an oak allée, large open meadows, a small lake and gorgeous scenery. General admission to the park for trail usage is $1 per person.
For more information or to register for the Off-Road Duathlon, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.