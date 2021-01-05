Nursing home residents received holiday cheer

The holiday spirit was in the air at Mount Pleasant Manor Skilled Nursing Facility last month when carolers sang Christmas music and local organizations donated gifts to each resident.
Christmas carolers serenaded Mount Pleasant Manor residents as part of the Operation COVID Christmas initiative organized by Mayor Will Haynie and the Town of Mount Pleasant. Residents watched and listened from their windows or an outdoor patio at an extended distance from the carolers. Many residents did not let the distance dampen their spirits and clapped and sang along.
Mark Bebensee, organist and choirmaster at St. Andrews Church, led the group of carolers, which included members of the St. Andrews congregation and others from Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant Manor was one of several senior living communities that the group of carolers visited as part of Operation COVID Christmas.
Jessica Stanton, director of marketing for Mount Pleasant Manor, said the caroling event brightened the day.
“This year has been really tough with not being able to have their families around during the holidays,” said Stanton. “But, being able to have the carolers and the donations from the churches and the Salvation Army has really helped to bring holiday cheer to the residents.”
During the Christmas season, Mount Pleasant Manor residents received small gifts from the Salvation Army along with donations from Christ Our King Church, including new blankets, socks, shirts, assorted soaps and lotions. These gifts were put together in gift bags and passed out to all residents to ensure everyone received a gift for Christmas.
Stanton said she teared up when the gifts arrived at Mount Pleasant Manor because of the generosity of the community during a year when resources are limited.
Stanton said joy and excitement expressed by the residents upon receiving their gifts filled the building with some extra Christmas cheer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nursing homes have been under a mandatory visitor restriction since the beginning of March. Residents and their family members have been struggling with the lack of face-to-face interaction especially around the holidays, but these acts of kindness went long way to brighten spirits and spread joy, Stanton said.
The residents, their families and the Mount Pleasant Manor staff expressed their gratitude to Haynie, Bebensee, the Salvation Army, Christ Our King Church and the Mount Pleasant community.