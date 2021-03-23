NSDAR hosts interactive pedestal dedication

Stories of George Washington and James Hoban echoed through the hall at the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon in downtown Charleston on March 18 as members of the Fort Sullivan Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the chapter's Interactive Pedestal dedication.
On hand for the ceremony was the NSDAR President General, Denise Doring VanBuren, as well as state regents from Florida, South Carolina, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina and Texas.
Tony Youmans, administrator of the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon, gave the visitors a tour prior to the ceremony in the great hall to receive the pedestal, sharing tales from Charleston's rich history.
Fort Sullivan DAR Chapter Historic Preservation Committee Chair Mary Ann Marwick made introductions and explained how the interactive pedestal was created through coordinated efforts of the Chapter Historic Preservation Committee and the Volunteer Information Specialist Committee in cooperation with members of the American College of Building Arts and the administrator of the Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon.
Colby Broadwater, Lt. Gen. Ret. US Army, president of the American College of Building Arts spoke about ongoing efforts at the college and Professor Markus Damwerth explained how students used new techniques when building the pedestal to replicate historic styles.
Theresa Gordon, VIS Chair, demonstrated how the interactive pedestal was created incorporating "near field communication" to provide visitors and students with a central point of engagement linking to real-time digital assets including websites, videos and forms. Learning more about this organization is now only a "tap" away.
VanBuren concluded the ceremony by thanking all participants and the Fort Sullivan Chapter members for their continuing contributions to DAR's theme of "Rise and Shine" for America.