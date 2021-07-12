You have permission to edit this article.
NPL Girls compete for soccer championship in Denver

NPL girls team with Moultrie News

Charleston Soccer Club 2008 National Premier League Girls team holds up the Moultrie News. From left to right in the top row: Merritt Robinson, Ann Hampton McLester, Abigail Shaw, Lily Evans, Lucy Donohoe, Emma Cosgrove, Anna Cook, and Izzy Pessillo. Left to right in the bottom row: Kate Schmidler, Marlee Christmas, Emily Decker, Alexa Slick, Ella Petry, Mikayla Humplik, and Hayden Wamboldt.

It’s not exactly a vacation but this local girls soccer team is enjoying their time in Denver, Colorado. They even brought along a copy of the Moultrie News.

The Charleston Soccer Club 2008 National Premier League Girls traveled to Denver for the National Premier League National Championship held from July 8-12. The team won their first game June 8 against a team from Idaho. The competition semi-final is July 11 and the national title games and awards are July 12.

We encourage readers to share their travels and activities in our Travel section. Take along a copy of the Moultrie News for display, write a brief description and send your photo to: editor@moultrienews.com. Write TRAVEL in the subject line.

