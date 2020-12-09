You are the owner of this article.
Northbound turn lane closure at the intersection of Highway 41 and Dunes West Boulevard

  • Updated
Mt. Pleasant Waterworks logo

Mount Pleasant Waterworks announces a northbound turn lane closure at the intersection of Highway 41 and Dunes West Boulevard as part of a pump station and force main improvement project. The temporary lane closure will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, and end at 6 a.m. on Friday, December 11. Access into the Dunes West neighborhood will remain open during this period.

Drivers travelling in the area during this time are asked to be aware of equipment and crews, and to comply with traffic control signs. Please see attached traffic control plan for details.

