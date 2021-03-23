Next police chief shares goals for MPPD

There’s a new chief in town. Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Deputy Chief Mark Arnold is being promoted to police chief on May 6 as Police Chief Carl Ritchie retires from the role after a 32-year career.
“I’m humbled by it and I’m looking forward to the possibilities and the challenges in the future,” Arnold said.
Arnold has worked at the Mount Pleasant Police Department for his entire 25-year career and he said there’s no other place he would rather serve in this capacity. “This is home for me,” he said.
His primary goal as police chief is to make sure the Mount Pleasant Police Department continues being the best it can be, which means not resting on its laurels or sitting back and maintaining the status quo.
“When you’re assuming the role of police chief at an organization where you’ve been for 25 years, it’s not so much about what are you going to do differently or what are you going to change, as much as it is about continual improvement,” Arnold said.
Arnold began his career in 1995 as a patrol officer for the Mount Pleasant Police Department. He worked his way up in the organization to a promotion as deputy chief last July and now he will be the head of the police department.
One challenge he expects to face as police chief is keeping up with the demand of a growing community in both Mount Pleasant and the Charleston area. Not only is he committed to maintaining Mount Pleasant as a safe, low-crime community, but also plans to focus on daily life issues that come with community growth, like traffic management.
He said overcoming that issue comes down to collaborating with other local law enforcement agencies and continuing to maintain good lines of communication. In addition, he said the Mount Pleasant Police Department does its best to leverage new technology and being as efficient as possible in order to provide seamless service for citizens.
When it comes to building relationships with Mount Pleasant residents, Arnold wants them to know that if they need anything, they can always reach out. He said he has a servant’s heart and enjoys helping and serving the citizens of Mount Pleasant.
Arnold emphasized he appreciates the people he has had the chance to work with so far, from supervisors to fellow coworkers.
“I’m most proud of being part of a great team,” Arnold said. “I’m very humbled by the opportunity now to lead that team.”
Arnold describes his leadership style as a “mentor to coach style.” He enjoys providing people with the tools they need and watching them succeed in their efforts. At one point in his career he was a training sergeant, where he learned how to help people grow and improve, which continues to be one of his goals.
He said he is looking forward to continuing collaborative efforts within the police department and throughout the rest of the town.
“I like working with different people and helping the men and women of this department be the best they can be, so that’s what I’m looking forward to the most,” he said.