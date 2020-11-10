New travel reimbursement system available to veterans and beneficiaries

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced that the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center will now use the new Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) to reimburse eligible veterans and their beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.
The new system will allow users to submit and track transportation reimbursement claims using a secure web-based portal on the Access VA, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
“Thanks to the important innovations and dedication to information technology, we are proud to say we have streamlined this process making it easier for users,” said Charleston VAMC Director Scott Isaacks. “The BTSSS replaces the need for older, manual tracking methods, bringing this process in line with many of our other web applications.”
BTSSS offers many advantages. It reduces the need for completing hard copy claim submissions in-person at the facility by replacing and eliminating the previous kiosk method. It also provides an easy-to-use web-based application that allows a veteran or beneficiary to enter their claim over the internet via AccessVA. Additionally, it ensures timely processing and payment of travel reimbursements and reduces manual intervention and improper claim payments through automated features.
The Beneficiary Travel kiosks, as well as in-person and hard copy claims submission are still available. For information on eligibility, visit VA’s Travel Pay Reimbursement site.