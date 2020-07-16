New Paint the Town mural at Bowman Place

A new Mount Pleasant Culture, Arts & Pride Commission (CAP) mural has just been completed on the Bowman Place shopping center facing Bowman Road near the new Come Back Shack restaurant.
This is the third mural installation for CAP’s Paint the Town project. The Bowman Place mural depicts a dog jumping off a dock to fetch a stick that children have thrown in the water. It was painted by Michael Kuffel, a professional artist whose work can also be seen at GDC Interiors, Old South Carriage Company, and other places around the Lowcountry.
“The mural ‘Lucky’s Leap’ was a wonderful chance to partner with the town and take advantage of Michael Kuffel’s unique artistic talent to create something very special for our Bowman Place customers and the entire community,” said property manager Donna Patterson. “We love it!”
“The mural is designed for public appeal and should register with anyone who has grown up or spent time along Charleston’s waterways,” Kuffel said.
Other Paint the Town projects include a mural on the restroom building at the Farmers Market Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School and a mural on the side of Fulton Hair.
CAP works with artists who submit applications to paint their art concepts on selected buildings, and private business owners who submit applications to partner with the town. Selected businesses agree to donate use of a specified exterior wall for the purpose of allowing selected artists to paint approved concepts on their property.
For more information on the CAP Commission, visit ExperienceMountPleasant.com/play, facebook.com/tompcap or instagram.com/captompsc. For information on the artist, visit instagram.com/michael_kuffel.