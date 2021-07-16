New location for East Cooper OB/GYN medical group

East Cooper Medical Group and Mount Pleasant OB/GYN recently announced the opening of a new location at 1123 Queensborough Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant OB/GYN patients are served by five board-certified obstetrician/gynecologists: Susanne Bradford, MD, Lindsay Foley, MD, Karen Hallmark, MD, Meghan Lynch, MD, and Phyllis Rogerson, MD. These providers offer specialized and customized medical services for women seeking gynecological care, pre-natal support, pregnancy care, post-partum care and general well-women care. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 888-315-0920.
“It is great to be back in central Mount Pleasant,” said Dr. Rogerson, fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and member of the Charleston County Medical Society.
“We are so excited to be back in Mount Pleasant,” said Dr. Foley, award-winning resident for outstanding research in women’s health and fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. “With our newly renovated space in the heart of town, we are able to provide expanded scheduling options to better serve all of our patients’ needs.”
In addition to the location on Queensborough Blvd., Mount Pleasant OB/GYN providers will continue to see patients at 880 Island Park Drive, Suite #220, Daniel Island, SC 29492.