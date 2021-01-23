National Alliance on Mental Illness urges continuing conversations about mental health

1 in 5. Yes, it’s the number of stars we can assign 2020, but did you know it’s also the number of adults in America who experience a mental illness? Half of chronic mental illnesses begin by age 14 and three-quarters by age 24. These are the numbers in a regular year.
In the summer of 2020, the year of COVID-19, 40 percent of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or substance use. This number is likely higher when we consider the number of people who choose not to self-report.
But there is one good thing to come out of 2020 and it’s that people are talking about mental health more than in previous years. For many, this year may be the first time they’ve experienced it. And while feeling depressed is different than a diagnosis of depression, it became more acceptable to talk about mental health struggles in 2020. And while awareness is good, it’s not enough. People still need support.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Charleston is one local resource. As a volunteer run nonprofit, they are determined to do the best they can to serve the people who reach out to them for help. As soon as restrictions resulted from COVID-19, they moved their free support groups online and will continue to do so as long as it’s not safe to meet in person.
There is hope for changes in 2021 as the vaccine is released, it will still be a tough year. That 1 in 5 number means many will continue to struggle.
NAMI Charleston wants to encourage residents to seek support through resources such as theirs. Whether you struggle with mental illness or are a caregiver for a family member who has a diagnosis, there is a free peer-led support group for you.
NAMI also plans to offer some new things such as a teen council and arts activities. These too are free to the community. Learn more about the organization at namicharlestonarea.org. And pray for more than one star in the upcoming year.