MUSC Health opens vaccine appointments to all eligible people

MUSC Health has opened vaccine appointments to all eligible individuals as defined by SCDHEC.
Eligible individuals should visit https://muschealth.org/get-vaccine to make an appointment. View information and a video with directions on how to schedule a vaccination appointment.
The community is encouraged to monitor muschealth.org for COVID-19 vaccine availability criteria, updates and FAQs. The team is working around the clock to monitor and confirm appointment times as quickly as possible. If there are no slots available at time of inquiry, please continue to check back. New appointments and locations may become available throughout the day.
The goal at MUSC is to get COVID-19 vaccinations into arms. Each week, MUSC Health is notified of the number of requested vaccine doses that will be shipped and the team compares this number to the current vaccine appointment schedule.
MUSC Health is making every effort to prevent scheduling disruptions and apologizes for the inconvenience and frustration that rescheduling or delaying appointments may cause for some patients.
The federal government is currently providing the vaccine to MUSC for free, so there is no charge for the vaccine itself to either MUSC or the patient.
MUSC will charge governmental payers (Medicaid/Medicare) and individual and employer-sponsored private health plans for the administration. This helps cover costs associated with obtaining, storing, scheduling, and providing trained staff and supplies for vaccination administration.
Patients should consult their insurance providers to determine what their company will or will not require them to pay for related to the administration of the vaccine.
The Department of Health and Human Services has provided a mechanism for providers to bill the COVID-19 Provider Relief fund for the cost of vaccine administration for uninsured patients. Uninsured patients will be able to receive the vaccine with no out of pocket cost.
The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series consist of two doses administered intramuscularly:
- Pfizer-BioNTech (30 µg, 0.3 ml each): 3 weeks (21 days) apart
- Moderna (100 µg, 0.5 ml): 1 month (28 days) apart
Individuals should not be scheduled to receive the second dose earlier than recommended (i.e., 3 weeks - Pfizer-BioNTech or 1 month - Moderna). However, second doses administered within a grace period of four days earlier than the recommended date for the second dose are still considered valid.
Doses inadvertently administered earlier than the grace period should not be repeated. The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible. However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. For more information, visit:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/info-by-product/clinical-considerations.html