MUSC College of Nursing is holding a virtual benefit concert with Grammy winning Ranky Tanky

MUSC College of Nursing will host a virtual benefit concert at 8 p.m. on March 10 with special performances by 2020 Grammy Award winner Ranky Tanky, Shovels and Rope, City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Lee Barbour, an MUSC nurses’ choir and more.
The virtual benefit concert is free to view by visiting the MUSC College of Nursing website //nursing.musc.edu/benefit.
Viewers are encouraged to give what they can to honor front line nurses and benefit nursing education programs and scholarship opportunities for future nurses.
In high demand even before the pandemic hit, well-trained nursing “rock stars” are vital to meeting the nationwide need for health care related, and in addition, to the COVID-19 virus.
“I am deeply moved and grateful that so many talented musicians and people have volunteered their time and extraordinary talents to support MUSC College of Nursing students,” said Dr. Linda S. Weglicki, dean of the MUSC College of Nursing. “Music is the universal language of people and has the ability to comfort as well as inspire us when things are difficult. I believe we can all use an extra dose of inspiration in today’s uncertain times.”