You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mt. Pleasant PD accepting donations at Lowes Food on Friday

  • Updated
Lowes Foods at Market at Mill Creek

Lowes Foods S.C. Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department will be at Lowes Food located at 2110 Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant on Friday, Nov. 20, from noon to 3 p.m. accepting donations for the East Cooper Community Outreach Center.

All donations will be presented to East Coper Community Outreach Center that same day in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.

Some of the items that can be donated include cereal, canned fruits, beef stew, rice, dry pasta, shampoo, soap, toilet paper and many other items.

Flyers will be on location for citizens who have any questions about what can be donated. We hope that you will join us and help families in need this holiday season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News