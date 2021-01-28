MPO Sally Pranger selected as City of Charleston Employee of the Year for 2020

The Charleston Police Department announced that Master Police Officer Sally Pranger was selected as the 2020 Employee of the Year for the City of Charleston.
The City of Charleston is committed to providing employees and citizens with exceptional customer service. To that end, the Customer Service Initiative (CSI) program was established to foster an environment that encourages excellent customer service and also to recognize and reward employees who demonstrate superb customer service initiative by going above and beyond the call of duty.
Nominations are collected from city employees, the general public, supervisors, and customer comment cards. The CSI committee reviews all of the nominations and selects quarterly winners and the employee to be chosen to receive the annual “Harry Bellavita Customer Service Employee of the Year Award.”
Pranger was nominated and selected as one of the third quarter winners last year when she went above and beyond to help a family in need during a very traumatic incident.
Pranger had responded to a shooting at a Savannah Highway motel, where a mother and her three children were staying with the victim who had been shot and killed. She found herself holding an inconsolable infant that was wrapped in a blanket from the hotel. The children weren’t wearing any shoes and there was food in their hotel room but they didn’t have access to it because the room was a crime scene. The temperature outside was dropping and the mother could not retrieve any of their belongings from the room while the crime scene was being processed.
Being a mother of a 2-year-old, Pranger’s motherly instincts kicked in and her compassion to help those in need led her to make a trip to the local Walmart. She purchased slippers for the children, blankets, toys, diapers and formula for the baby. Pranger said, “I saw the children needed help and I hope someone would do the same for my child.”
Pranger is a 14-year veteran of CPD. She joined the police department in November 2006 and was assigned to Team 4 until August 2012. She was then assigned to Central Investigations as a detective and is currently serving as a school resource officer.