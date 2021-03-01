Mount Pleasant Town Council to start day with invocation of Sanskrit scriptures

Hindu prayers will open Mount Pleasant Town Council on March 9, containing hymns from world’s oldest extant scripture.
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures remotely before the Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting. After the Sanskrit delivery, he then will read the English interpretation of the prayers. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and root language of Indo-European languages.
Zed, who is the President of Universal Society of Hinduism, will recite from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; in addition to lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures he plans to start and end the prayer with “Om”, the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work.
Reciting from Bhagavad-Gita, he proposes to urge councilmembers and others present to keep the welfare of others always in mind.
Zed, a global Hindu and interfaith leader, was awarded the World Interfaith Leader Award and is a Senior Fellow and Religious Advisor to Foundation for Religious Diplomacy, and on the Advisory Board of The Interfaith Peace Project. He has been panelist for “On Faith,” an interactive conversation on religion produced by The Washington Post; and has produced a weekly multi-faith panel “Faith Forum” in a Gannett publication for over 10 years.
Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents. There are about three million Hindus in the U.S.