Mount Pleasant Town Council reflects on 2020

Resilience was the resounding theme of the 2020 Mount Pleasant State of the Town Address. Mayor Will Haynie and councilmembers shared last year’s triumphs in the midst of hardships, while providing encouragement for the year to come.
“It was a year for the ages; a year of extraordinary losses and overnight changes,” Haynie said. “Yet during a worldwide pandemic, Mount Pleasant rose to the challenge with resilience and courage and determination.”
While typical routines were changed, including virtual town council and committee meetings, the town was still able to reach financial, business development and planning goals. “COVID-19 changed the way we provided services, but did not alter the quality of the services we provided,” Haynie said.
The pandemic caused a lot of strife for local business owners. Kathy Landing, councilmember and chair for the economic development committee, said the town supported local businesses by deferring business license fees for struggling businesses, created an online portal that shared up-to-date COVID-19 information and celebrated new businesses with COVID-19 safe ribbon cutting ceremonies. Despite the challenges, Landing said more new businesses opened in Mount Pleasant than those that closed.
“We know that there are tough times still to come, but we’re going to be able to get through them in Mount Pleasant together, working hard to support our businesses and our citizens in every way we can,” Landing said.
In 2020, Town Council unanimously adopted the 10-year plan after a comprehensive study and public input. Guang Ming Whitley, councilmember and chair of the planning committee, said this new vision of Mount Pleasant will be felt for years to come.
Other projects in the works include Gregorie Ferry Towns, a proposed affordable townhome community for Mount Pleasant’s workforce, drainage projects to reduce catastrophic flooding, other land preservation efforts through the newly formed settlement community task force and traffic improvement for emergency vehicles.
Throughout the year, the Mount Pleasant Police Department connected with residents of all ages from children to senior citizens.
“Our police officers held socially distant drive-through birthday parades and virtual reading patrols to connect with our children,” said councilmember Howard Chapman. In addition, police officers visited elderly residents to make sure their needs were met.
Haynie honored several citizens who died last year that made a significant impact on the town and state, including Willie McRae, owner of Boone Hall Plantation, Shem Creek shrimping captain Wayne Magwood, lobbyist Jack West, general manager of Cantina 76 Hugh O’Neill and Mount Pleasant Fire Department’s executive secretary Terri Chadwick.
Haynie specifically thanked the Mount Pleasant area hospitals and health care workers for their continued sacrifice to keep the community safe.
Haynie’s final remarks included words of encouragement for Mount Pleasant citizens.
“As we join in this common purpose, there is no challenge too great. As we move forward in our common resolve, we will continue to fight the pandemic and we will succeed. Our future is hopeful and the state of the Town of Mount Pleasant is strong,” Haynie said.
Haynie ended the message wearing a mask and encouraged citizens to do so for the unforeseeable future.