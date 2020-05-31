Mount Pleasant’s Pollinator Garden is buzzing

Feeling frustrated about the current situation? Looking for a quiet place to commune with nature? Don’t forget about Mount Pleasant’s Pollinator Garden, located down the winding road between Whitesides Elementary School and the Mount Pleasant Waterworks at 1619 Rifle Range Rd.
Developed by several local groups with the East Cooper Land Trust, the garden is across from the dog park. Plus, if you continue along the quarter-mile paved path, shaded by a canopy of Oaks, Wax Myrtles, Long Leaf Pines and Yaupon Hollies, you will reach the expansive view of the marsh and salt flats.
This year, the dedicated group of tri-county master gardeners is adding more environmental support for bees. This important pollinator is having a tough time surviving because of urbanization and the use of chemicals. In order to help the little insects, they’ve added nesting materials for Mason bees to help increase pollination. These condo-like structures are easy to maintain and provide additional shelter for the docile and manageable bees. Both bees and their homes are readily available on the internet and provide a simple, yet inexpensive solution to supporting these threatened pollinators.
So, whether you decide to meander to Mount Pleasant’s pristine marshland, walk around the Pollinator Garden, let your dog run in its own park or contribute to the nationwide efforts of enhancing pollinator environments, the weather is beautiful, birds are singing and the bees are buzzing.
Any questions about the garden, contact Jackie Ashbaugh at Jackie.ashbaugh@gmail.com.