Mount Pleasant names new court administrator

Mount Pleasant Town Administrator Eric DeMoura announced the appointment of Laurie Wilson to the position of court administrator. Wilson brings 11 years of municipal court experience to the fourth largest municipality in South Carolina.
“We are delighted to announce the promotion of Ms. Wilson following the retirement of long time and dedicated Court Administrator LeVica Kirvin,” Mount Pleasant Town Administrator Eric DeMoura said. “Laurie is a consummate professional and is a perfect fit and a natural successor to take the helm of our busy municipal court.”
Wilson previously served for a year and a half as the town’s Deputy Court Administrator. She safeguarded continuity of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensured that court staff and the public were kept safe while adhering to the Center for Disease Control and the South Carolina Supreme Court guidelines for courtroom proceedings.
In her new role, Wilson will guide the development and administration of the municipal court.
“I am grateful for Mount Pleasant Town Council and the Town Administrator’s support,” said Wilson. “I look forward to implementing future initiatives that will continue our legacy of excellence and propel the Mount Pleasant Municipal Court forward.”
Wilson currently resides in Mount Pleasant with her husband Eddy. She has two grown children, Erin and Jared.