Mount Pleasant Manor receives generous donation

Mount Pleasant Manor Skilled Nursing Facility was recently honored to be chosen as one of five nursing facilities in the area to receive a generous donation of iPads to offer improved communication between residents and their family members during this difficult time.
The initiative started when donor, Tim Miller, spoke with a work colleague who has a family member in a nursing facility and expressed sadness that he is currently unable to visit his loved one. This gave Miller the idea to gather his old iPads and collect others from friends and family members to donate to local nursing facilities. Miller contacted Mount Pleasant Manor approximately six weeks ago with the idea, and administrator, Bruce White enthusiastically accepted.
Miller arrived to the facility on May 10 with five iPads in hand, with most being brand new and stating he even used his government stimulus check to purchase more. While Mr. Miller does not have a family member in a nursing facility he stated he thought it was the right thing to do and felt a calling to help those currently residing in nursing facilities. He mentioned that he hopes other people in the community will do the same thing after hearing about his project.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, nursing homes have been under a mandatory visitor restriction since the beginning of March. Residents and their family members have been struggling with the lack of face to face interaction and would like to express their gratitude to Mr. Miller and others who donated iPads. Their generosity and thoughtfulness have already made a positive difference in the lives of our residents and their families.
