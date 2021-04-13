Mount Pleasant Farmers Market’s opening day provided produce and local goods

Sunny, spring weather calls for spending an afternoon at the farmers market. Opening day at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market on April 6 invited market-goers and families with furry friends in tow to shop seasonal produce and local goods.
The farmers market, which is open every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 645 Coleman Blvd., is a popular destination for fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms.
Since it is early spring, most of the summer produce is still growing and preparing to be harvested, said Tanesha Simmons of Freeman Produce in Johns Island.
Currently, Freeman Produce is harvesting its green vegetables, including kale, cabbage, collards and green onions. Throughout the year, the farm grows Brussels sprouts, eggplant, squash, peppers, okra, string beans, tomatoes, corn and several fruits.
Farming has been in Simmons’ family for several generations – Simmons’ father, who died last year, took over the farm from his father and farmed for nearly 60 years.
Freeman Produce has provided fresh vegetables and fruit at the Mount Pleasant Farmers Market each Tuesday for seven years. At the start of the market’s opening day, Simmons was surprised at how many people were already there. “I guess everybody is happy to be out of the house,” Simmons said.
The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market has a variety of fresh fruit and vegetable vendors that display their brightly colored produce on tables for shoppers to hand-select. The smell of fresh strawberries wafted through the market from Shuler Peach Company that grows in Ridgeville, South Carolina. Kindlewood Farms in Walterboro, South Carolina is a small, sustainable farm that brought onions, peppers and a variety of lettuce options to the market.
In addition to the produce, the market includes vendors that supply locally made goods like olive oil, jelly and jam, homemade pasta and baked casserole dishes.
Latanya and Michael Allen of Tastee Treats use traditional Gullah Geechee recipes that have been in Latanya’s family for four generations to create authentic dishes. The family business began in 2019 after Latanya’s friends encouraged her to share her baked goods and unique dishes with more people than her close family and friends.
Tastee Treats’ specialty item is the Cranberry Charleston Chew. Michael describes the dessert bar as a mix between a blondie and sweet treat. He said those who are feeling adventurous can buy the dry mix and try preparing the bars themselves.
Other products include flavored syrups, jams and jellies and pickled vegetables.
Latanya’s love for baking and creating recipes began at a young age. She remembers her aunt teaching her to can fresh summer vegetables for the winter. However, she admitted canning felt like a chore when she was younger.
“Now that I’m much older, I have developed a love for doing all of these things,” Latanya said.
One of her favorite Tastee Treats products is the specialty, flavored syrups. The blackberry, raspberry or strawberry syrups can be used on breakfast foods like a typical syrup. She also recommends using the syrups in cocktails, tea or lemonade to add a fresh, fruity flavor to a drink.
Latanya emphasized the versatility of Tastee Treats’ products. For Easter, she smoked a leg of lamb and added raspberry pepper jelly mixed with butter during the last five minutes of smoking, which made the lamb robust with flavor, she said.
Being a vendor at markets, including the Historic Charleston City Market, allows Latanya and Michael to share Gullah culture’s food traditions. Michael, who is a historian that specializes in Gullah culture and South Carolina history, brings his professional knowledge, while Latanya, who is a Gullah native, has personal, family stories to share.
In addition, the business has become a way for Latanya to honor her grandmother who instilled a love for cooking in her.
“I feel like I’m paying homage to her and what she taught because she taught me how to cook and gave me the confidence to try new recipes,” Latanya said.