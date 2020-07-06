Mount Pleasant Chamber provides information and resources during COVID-19

Pamela S. Evette, the 93rd lieutenant governor of South Carolina and the first female Republican to serve in the position, will be the featured speaker during the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) monthly luncheon at noon on Thursday, July 16. Due to physical distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic, the luncheon will be virtual. To learn more, visit the calendar of events page at MountPleasantChamber.org.
Since March of this year, when physical distancing became the norm, the MPCC has successfully pivoted by holding its monthly networking events virtually. In addition to its luncheon, the MPCC holds a virtual “After Hours” and a “Before 9 Coffee and Connections” on the Zoom platform. Both events include virtual networking time for attendees and opportunities to enter breakout rooms to discuss topics of interest to MPCC members.
Based on input from its members, the MPCC has developed a wide range of webinars on subjects including: up-to-date information from local and state officials; using social media to market effectively; information and best accounting practices related to the CARES Act; cybersecurity; and maintaining mental health.
Among the most watched weekly MPCC webinars is “Mondays with the Mayor,” a weekly interview with Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie that gives members the opportunity to submit questions to the town’s top elected official. Another popular offering is “The Pivot – Living and Working During COVIDC-19,” which features guest panelists – MPCC members representing various industries sharing how they have met the challenges of the pandemic.
All MPCC webinars can be found on the Chamber’s YouTube channel and website. The MPCC website also has proven to be a valuable resource for its almost 450 members.
“Early on during the pandemic, we realized that, as a chamber, we needed our website to be a one-stop information source about COVID-19,” said MPCC President Shane Griffin. “We are constantly updating information from local, state and federal government resources. All of this information can be found under our Coronavirus Resource Center tab. We also have a Member Offers and Updates tab that initially started with our member restaurants as they transitioned to curbside and takeout services. It has since evolved to include offers and updates from all of our members as their services and products evolve during COVID-19. We are also connecting our members and the public to job opportunities through a Job Postings tab.”
Griffin believes everything the Mount Pleasant Chamber does to help local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic is simply part of its job to meet its mission of encouraging business and community success East of the Cooper.
“It’s our duty to provide this kind of information and resources,” he said. “These businesses are making serious decisions. They need to know that their Chamber is there as a partner during this pandemic and at all times.”
To learn more and to find out how you can become a member of the Mount Pleasant Chamber, visit MountPleasantChamber.org or contact MPCC Director of Development Rebecca Imholz at Rebecca@MountPleasantChamber.org or 843-693-0537.