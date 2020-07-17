Mount Pleasant cancels Sweetgrass Festival and Party in the Park concert series

After careful consideration and to safeguard the community from the spread of COVID-19, the Town of Mount Pleasant has made the difficult decision to cancel the 16th annual Sweetgrass Festival, the eighth annual Summer Splash Bash, and the 10th annual WEZL Party in the Park concert series.
The 11th annual Waterfront Music & Movies will proceed on Friday nights in August but will look a bit different with no pre-movie live music and with social distancing measures in place.
Town staff worked with iHeart Media regarding Party in the Park and with basket makers on the Sweetgrass Festival to reach these decisions.
“Out of an abundance of caution and utmost concern for our audience, Party in the Park 2020 has been canceled,” said iHeart Market President AJ Punjabi. “We look forward to a 2021 June return.”
Current state and national guidelines for hosting events were considered as town officials and partners continue to make the health of patrons, event partners and community members the top priority.
“Events that are an integral part of the fabric of communities have been impacted globally,” said Nicole Harvey, special events manager for the Town of Mount Pleasant. “We are not alone in our disappointment of not being able to celebrate together and we eagerly await the time when we can all gather again.”
The 11th snnual Waterfront Music & Movies will begin on Aug. 7. Food vendors and concessionaires will offer a variety of delicious food for your picnicking pleasure and movies will begin just after sunset.
“Our silver lining amid all of the cancellations is that at least we are able to still enjoy park sunsets and movies,” Harvey said. “Just come prepared to setup your blankets and chairs with your family while leaving plenty of space between you and your neighbors.”
For more information about Town of Mount Pleasant events, including the upcoming movie series, visit ExperienceMountPleasant.com/play or Facebook.com/MountPleasantRec.