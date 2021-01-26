Mount Pleasant artists display work at Perspective Gallery

The tiny storefront with a green awning doesn’t look like much from the outside, but once inside the four exhibit rooms and hallways provide plenty of space for the 38 local artists to fill the walls of Perspective Gallery. From oil paintings to watercolors and other mediums, the artwork includes a variety of themes covering Lowcountry marsh landscapes, coastal birds and nature, cityscapes and still life works.
Perspective Gallery is directly connected to the Mount Pleasant Artists Guild, so all exhibiting artists are also members of the guild. The gallery prides itself on displaying professional, local artwork from award-winning and currently active artists.
“What we look for is diversity – we don’t want somebody new who necessarily looks like what somebody else is doing,” said J. Michael Kennedy, an exhibiting artist and member of the steering committee that maintains the gallery. He added that typically an artist has a distinct style, which makes it easier to have a variety of artwork on display.
Exhibiting artists work at the gallery on a rotating basis, so there will always be an artist available to answer questions about the artwork in the gallery or provide general information about art.
Perspective Gallery is a nonprofit organization that funds scholarships for high school seniors who are pursuing an art degree in college. A percentage of each piece sold at the gallery goes to a scholarship fund and other proceeds go to the artist. Last year, $9,000 in scholarships were divided among three recipients.
The recipients have the opportunity to present their work at a reception and share their college plans. Before the gallery opened, the scholarship fundraisers were limited to a few events throughout the year, but with the gallery, Kennedy said they can bring in money every day for the scholarship.
“Every time they’ve brought in a student to do that, I’m blown away with how good these guys are,” Kennedy said. “They’re light-years ahead of where I was at their age.”
One aspect Kennedy highlighted about the gallery is the local connection the artists have with the community.
“These are people that live here in Mount Pleasant, these are your neighbors. You’re spending your money to support a scholarship fund and to support your neighbors who are artists and that’s a big deal,” Kennedy said.
Perspective Gallery opened in 2017 in the Crickentree Village shopping center on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard. Becky Taylor, a previous president of the Mount Pleasant Artists Guild, wanted a permanent place to showcase artwork by guild members because their work was only displayed twice a year at events.
“I felt like so much talent was going to waste and not being shown to the community,” Taylor said.
After receiving approval from the board, Taylor began looking for a gallery space. By the time she found a location, Dee Dee Conant took over as president. Both of them visited the former Treasure Nest Art Gallery and Taylor said when they walked in, they knew that was the place.
The guild signed the lease for the space and one month later, the gallery was open after several guild members pitched in to clean and paint. “The very first day we sold a painting,” Taylor said.
The gallery’s opening was almost four years ago and Kennedy, who has been with the gallery from its start, said they have been on a roll, but he’s still trying to get the word out.
“It’s still though kind of a secret, we feel like people don’t realize we’re here. They think about the galleries being all downtown on King Street and Market Street,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said most of the gallery’s customers are people who have recently moved to the area or built a new house and are looking for artwork to fill the space. Customers who are familiar with a certain artist will come to the gallery to see that person’s work, but it also gives them the opportunity to discover new artists.
Kennedy sees it as a benefit that the gallery isn’t tourism dependent, especially considering the pandemic’s recent effects on travel.
“I think we’ve done okay this year – I’m sure we would have done much more okay if we hadn’t been dealing with this virus stuff.” Kennedy continued, “Now they’re buying work because they’re stuck at home and looking at the same stuff and now they’re thinking ‘I think I want something new for over there.’”
Taylor shared a similar sentiment about the pandemic’s impact on the gallery.
“Even through COVID we have survived nicely and thankfully because you know people just weren’t going out for a while and then they got cabin fever and came in to visit us,” Taylor said.
One aspect that COVID-19 interrupted is the events that Perspective Gallery normally host for artists and patrons. Each month, the gallery highlights an Artist of the Month and typically, there is a reception for the artist to present his or her work. Now, the artist hosts an open house event at the gallery for several hours so guests are in and out, however Taylor is looking forward to the day when guests can sip on a glass of wine or tea and have a nibble to eat while attending a reception at the gallery.
The guild was still able to have an art show last year however, as they moved it online. Artists submitted photos of their work for judges to review virtually.
This spring will be four years since the gallery’s opening and Taylor said all of the artists work together to make the gallery a success – and they have a lot of fun at the same time. She said she appreciates local support.
“The community has opened their arms to us and so we have a lovely patron list of people that come in and buy regularly and first time buyers; it’s been good for everybody,” Taylor said.