Moultrie Middle graduation a 'light at the end of the tunnel'

Graduation ceremonies during COVID-19 are difficult at best to plan in compliance with social distancing guidelines and safety protocols for students. Now imagine a staff-wide effort to orchestrate a farewell celebration with an element of surprise.
Streams of silly string and congratulatory signs lined the carpool lane at Moultrie Middle School last week. The event was designed to be a drive-thru graduation for the eighth-grade class, but the end-of-the-year sendoff was much more than a caravan with confetti.
The one last hurrah was the first time any of the students and faculty had seen each other face-to-face after nearly three months of homeschooling. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued a statewide public K-12 school closure March 15 as a COVID-19 precaution and nearly a month later, April 22, ordered schools to be closed throughout the remainder of the school year.
During this unprecedented time, Moultrie Middle was forced into online learning from home and simultaneously underwent a leadership change naming Wando High School's assistant principal Charles "Chas" Coker its newest principal. The announcement was confirmed in early March but the transition didn't take place until spring break in April.
"The Moultrie spirit and this community, the way the staff came together and saw a challenge and rose up to the occasion," Coker said. "Obviously the beginning was a little bit of learning curve but everybody took the challenge and ran with it."
After finishing out the school year remotely, without students getting a chance to say goodbye in person and makeup for lost time, Coker and faculty knew they needed to end things on a high note. Staff members knew they weren't going to be able to replace missed memories like final field trips or dances, but they wanted to give them the grand finale they deserved before venturing off to high school.
"We just wanted to show that we really loved and cared for these kids over the past three years and that they mean a ton to us," Coker said. "We wanted to show that gratitude and appreciation for them even though we can't have that promotion ceremony like we normally do."
The preparation for the ceremony was more than a month in the making. Parents were informed of most details three weeks in advance and the drive-thru a week prior.
There was one detail that was kept secret among staff. A hose from a Mount Pleasant Fire Department truck would be used to cast a water tunnel over the graduates. Teacher Jennifer Mathews was credited with the idea.
"To be able to see them and see that light at the end of the tunnel and be like 'Hey, we made it through this journey together,'" Coker said.
Coker compared the celebration to a family reunion. He made the comparison to seeing a long-lost brother or sister who you haven't seen in awhile.
During the festivity, eighth-graders received graduation certificates along with coupons and gift cards from Sonic and Chick-fil-A.
"It's such a blessing to be able to see everybody come together and celebrate these kids and their great accomplishments," said Anita Huggins, former interim principal. "Moultrie is a great school but we're only as good as the community, so being able to be here all together just warms my heart."
Huggins will be assuming another district leadership position in the fall. Her next teaching role will be announced this summer.
Overall, 284 graduates make up the eighth-grade Class of 2020. The following is a breakdown of graduating students attending area high schools for fall 2020:
- Lucy Beckham High School - 180 (63%)
- Wando High School - 53 (19%)
- Academic Magnet High School - 18 (7%)
- Oceanside Collegiate Academy - 15 (5%)
- Porter-Gaud Academy - 10 (4%)
- Bishop England High School - 4 (1%)
- Charleston County School of the Arts - 4 (1%)
"Even though you're going to high school and you're moving to the next level, we're still here to support you and still behind you," Coker said. "You can always come back home Moultrie and we'll be here to help you out."
At the conclusion of the hurrah, a rainbow-like glow was caused from the mist of the fire hose. A sign of optimism during bleak times.