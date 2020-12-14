Motorcyclists collected over 650 toys and more than $5,000 for Toys for Tots

More than 420 people assembled with their motorcycles for the 24th Annual Law Riders and Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Toy Run to collect toys and money for this year’s local Toys for Tots campaign on Sunday, December 7. The group collected 659 toys and raised $5,160 at the event.
United motorcycle enthusiasts joined together for a common cause to help bring joy to the hearts of the Lowcountry’s youth this season. Bikers rode from Low Country Harley-Davidson to Mount Pleasant, across the Ravenel Bridge and back to Low Country Harley-Davidson, where they enjoyed food, music and door prizes.
“The campaign far surpassed its numbers from last year,” Ed Hite, President of Law Riders MC said. “Law enforcement from across the Low Country escorted us safely on our ride and we appreciate their continued support. It was a great turnout and was inspiring in a time of pandemic and everything else that’s going on. We were overwhelmed by the amount of support we received from the motorcycle community, and we are thrilled that this contribution will help children across the Low Country have a Merry Christmas”, said Hite.