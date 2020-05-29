More than $640K awarded for COVID-19 Relief and Recovery in coastal SC

Coastal Community Foundation and its regional partners in the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund are pleased to announce today that more than $2.1 million has been raised since the fund's inception, and $641,745 has been awarded so far to nonprofits across coastal South Carolina to support communities impacted by the pandemic.
The funds have been deployed to 59 grantees serving all nine coastal counties since the fund was established two months ago on March 18. About half of the funds — or 49%— have been awarded to nonprofits distributing free meals and supplies to residents in need. About 35% of funds so far have been awarded to nonprofits providing financial assistance, which is helping many people pay rent and utility bills.
The fund has now raised $2.15 million in donations since its inception, with the fund balance now at $1.5 million. Donations continue to be accepted and grantmaking is ongoing. Every dollar is going directly to the nonprofits working on providing medical care, food access, financial support and more.
The awards in six rounds of grants so far have been distributed rather evenly across the three regions of Coastal Community Foundation's service area, with:
- $189,000 awarded in the Tri-County area of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties;
- $175,500 awarded in the Southern Lowcountry region of Beaufort, Jasper, Hampton and Colleton counties;
- $218,485 awarded in the Waccamaw region of Horry and Georgetown counties;
- $62,000 awarded to nonprofits serving all nine coastal counties.
Coastal Community Foundation and its partners would like to extend a special thank you to South State Bank for its recent contribution of $100,000 to the fund, and to the Mary Reynolds Babcock Foundation for its contribution of $150,000.
"Whenever there's a crisis in South Carolina, nonprofits do what it takes to quickly meet the increased needs in their communities — despite any financial or operational challenges they face," said Darrin Goss, President and CEO of Coastal Community Foundation. "That's why we are so grateful for all those who have donated to the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund, so that we can continue to support the many organizations stepping up for South Carolinians in this incredibly difficult time."
COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund awards summaries by region as of May 26, 2020
All Regions — $62,000
- Lowcountry Food Bank, serving all nine coastal counties of South Carolina, was awarded $50,000 to purchase at least 17,000 pounds of shelf-stable food; provide at least 1,100 food assistance boxes to its 275 partner agencies throughout South Carolina, and support weekend hunger-relief backpacks and School Pantry boxes for students.
- Ronald McDonald House Charities – which serves 9 Lowcountry Counties – has been awarded $4,000 to order meals from local restaurants for resident families.
- We Are Family – which provides affirming spaces and microgrants for LGBTQI+ youth throughout 9 Lowcountry Counties – has been awarded $8,000 to reopen their Emergency Assistance Grant, their Community Response Grant, and to provide virtual programming.
Tri-County region: Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester counties — $189,000 so far
- The Carolina Youth Development Center, serving Berkeley and Charleston counties, was awarded $10,000 to increase direct care staff at its group homes for displaced children. The nonprofit is accepting up to 29 more children upon referral from DSS — almost doubling its current population and significantly increasing CYDC’s need for staffing. See how the grant is helping the staff care for the influx of children here.
- Dorchester Children’s Advocacy Center — serving Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties — has been awarded $10,000 to support the purchase of technology and staff resources to remotely provide Telehealth services to families seeking trauma treatment services.
- Lowcountry Local First has been awarded $10,000 to support programming and resource cultivation for the Charleston County business community.
- Pattison’s Academy — serving Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties — has been awarded $10,000 to continue providing basic needs services to children with disabilities, many of whom are considered immunocompromised.
- Neighborhood Outreach Connection has been awarded $10,000 to provide rent assistance to low income families in Beaufort County.
- HELP of Summerville has been awarded $5,000 to provide financial assistance of up to $150 on a one-time basis to help cover rent and/or utility costs for individuals in the Tricounty area.
- Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach Services, Inc. has been awarded $15,000 to continue to offer emergency and basic resources to the Charleston County community as new needs arise.
- Ashley Ridge Church – which operates in Charleston and Dorchester Counties – has been awarded $8,000 to buy groceries that are delivered directly to persons in need in neighborhoods with Section 8 housing, high rates of free and reduced school lunches, and populations of elderly residents on fixed incomes.
- East Cooper Community Outreach was awarded $15,000 to provide food distribution, emergency financial assistance for housing/utility payments, and assistance with emergency medical prescriptions for people facing the barriers of situational poverty in Berkeley and Charleston Counties.
- East Cooper Meals on Wheels – which serves Berkeley and Charleston Counties – has been awarded $10,000 to deliver meals to nearly 300 recipients a week, many of whom are elderly and have underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.
- Meals on Wheels of Summerville was awarded $8,000 to provide meals to elderly and vulnerable populations. Currently, they are serving 214 individuals, with more on a waiting list.
- Shifa Free Clinic in Mount Pleasant was awarded $3,000 to support the continued distribution of food and basic necessities/supplies to an average of 350 families per week in the Tri-County Area.
- Dee Norton Lowcountry Children's Center, which provides services for abused children and their families throughout the Tri-County area, was awarded $10,000 to support its conversion to telehealth services.
- Camp Happy Days – which provides free, year-round programs and events for children diagnosed with cancer and their families in all nine Lowcountry counties – was awarded $8,000 for family emergency assistance.
- Fresh Start Visions – which assists those who were recently incarcerated with meeting essential needs and finding employment in the Tri-County region – was awarded $8,000 to provide a range of essential services including clothing, toiletries, housing cost assistance, and health screenings.
- The Green Heart Project was awarded $8,000 to launch Veggie Bags, a new initiative at the William Enston Home that will deliver fresh produce to Charleston residents on a "pay-what-you-can" basis.
- The Humanities Foundation – which works to increase the availability of affordable housing in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties – was awarded $8,000 to provide one-time grants of $200-$300 for rent and utility assistance.
- Trident Technical College Foundation – which supports students, faculty, and staff at Trident – was awarded $8,000 to provide students with laptops to enable them to participate in online classes.
- Hearts of Huger serving Berkeley County was awarded $5,000 for PPE and to provide financial assistance to constituents in need.
- Edisto Indian Free Clinic – which provides free and/or discounted medical care and medications to residents of Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Hampton Counties with no insurance – was awarded $6,760 to assist with conducting screenings of all potential patients.
For more information visit coastalcommunityfoundation.org.