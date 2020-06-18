Missing Runaway: Dejanae Cierra Simmons

Charleston Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate Dejanae Cierra Simmons.
Simmons is 16-years-old, female, black, 5'5'' and 300 pounds. She has brown eyes.
Simmons has been reported by her mother as a missing person. She was last seen on June 15, 2020 at approximately 11:30 a.m. at 968 Riverland Drive (James Island). Simmons is a habitual runaway and is possibly frequenting the Mount Pleasant area.
She is not in possession of a cell phone and her current clothing description is not known at this time.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts please call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Central Detective.
This information was provided by the Charleston Police Department.