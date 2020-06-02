Missing Person: Jareen Rakeem Cromwell

Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is seeking the public's help to locate Jareen Rakeem Cromwell.
Cromwell is 32-years-old, male, black, bald, 6'01'' and 220 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white tank top, black pants and black shoes.
He was last seen at 1255 Ben Sawyer Blvd. on May 26 around 10:30 p.m. He was driving a 2019 white Nissan Sentra which was found unoccupied in the Cane Bay area. Cromwell is believed to be in the Ridgeville area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPPD Detective Jenkins at 843-884-4176 or gjenkins@tompsc.com