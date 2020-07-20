Meals on Wheels helps COVID-19 patient recover with healthy meals

When 40-year-old Joy tested positive for COVID-19 and began her quarantine in May, she was feeling more than just the typical symptoms associated with the virus. Though she has lived in Mount Pleasant for 11 years, she doesn’t really have a strong network of friends or family close by to help her, and figuring out how to get food became a significant concern.
“I didn’t really know much about Meals on Wheels, and I thought it was only for senior citizens, but I inquired by phone and they were happy to help me,” Joy shared.
As part of its Feeding Friends program, which already serves anyone who is temporarily homebound following surgery or severe illness, East Cooper Meals on Wheels is available to provide meals to anyone diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19 and quarantined at home. The prepared meals are provided via a no-contact delivery twice a week and include fresh fruit.
The menu, developed in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank and MUSC’s dietetic internship program, features entrees such has Hawaiian chicken, lemon fish, salmon patties, and Southwest casserole. Breakfast bags containing items such as instant oatmeal, cereal, and fruit cups, as well as Ensure and Glucerna, are also available to those with additional nutritional needs.
Joy says the meals were “delicious,” and she particularly enjoyed the salmon and tuna. Though she only needed help temporarily, Joy said, “The meals really made a difference when I was so sick and focused on trying to get better. They saved my life!”
As an essential worker during this pandemic — a grocery store employee — Joy’s recovery and return to work makes it possible for our community to access food. This made playing a role in Joy’s recovery even more special for East Cooper Meals on Wheels, which relies 100% on community support to keep the meals moving at no charge to recipients.
“Helping our most vulnerable neighbors is why we’re here,” shared George Roberts, president & CEO of East Cooper Meals on Wheels. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to care for the homebound. Through donations and an amazing group of volunteers, it’s our community that makes feeding people possible.”
While the local nonprofit’s daily delivery routine has changed in order to limit face-to-face contact, the need for meals among the homebound remains the same. Monetary gifts to support the continued delivery of meals this summer can be made at ecmow.org or by mail to PO Box 583, Mount Pleasant, SC, 29465.
Qualifications:
- Unable to access the grocery store and/or prepare your own meals OR quarantined at home after being diagnosed with or exposed to COVID-19
- Adults of any age and any income
- Must reside in one of the following zip codes: 29464, 29466, 29492, 29451 or 29482
- Short-term or long-term needs
To inquire about meal deliveries, please email rhamilton@ecmow.org or call (843) 881-9350 during business hours, or visit their website, ecmow.org.
The last name has been omitted from the article to protect the individual’s privacy.