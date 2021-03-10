March to the Friends of the Library’s first Pop Up Sale in 2021

Looking for your next read and a way to support your local library? Shop great books and support your library by coming to the Charleston Friends of the Library’s first Pop Up Book Sale in 2021 presented by Crews Subaru of Charleston.
Sale dates:
- March 18, member pre-sale from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- March 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Location: Support Services Offices of Charleston County Public Library (CCPL), 4355 Bridgeview Drive, North Charleston. (This new state of the art facility was completed last spring and is CCPL headquarters.)
Browse through hundreds of gently used books at low prices, plus free CDs and DVDs. Safety protocols include masked volunteers, sanitized shopping baskets, one direction lanes, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy levels. All sale attendees are required to wear a mask.
“The CFOL is so excited to be able to host our first book sale of 2021,” said Susan Hoffius, President, CFOL Board of Directors. “We hope to see some of our regular shoppers and invite new shoppers to come find their new favorite book (or two!).”
Follow CFOL on social media for updates at @chslibfriends and or directly support CFOL by becoming a member or making a donation on their website charlestonlibraryfriends.org.
The CFOL is a non-profit volunteer organization that raises money through book sales to help fund library services, equipment, training, materials and public programming.